Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.48 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Meritage Homes in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.78. The consensus estimate for Meritage Homes’ current full-year earnings is $17.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q3 2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTH. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

MTH opened at $151.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.23 and a 200-day moving average of $143.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.78. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $103.61 and a 1-year high of $179.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 5.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $54,176.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,618.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $121,638.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $54,176.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,618.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,152 shares of company stock worth $1,194,315 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Featured Articles

