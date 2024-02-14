Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) traded down 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $11.76. 120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTAL. Eight Capital set a $15.00 target price on shares of Metals Acquisition and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Metals Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Partners Ltd raised its stake in Metals Acquisition by 1.2% during the third quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 303,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Metals Acquisition during the third quarter worth $210,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the third quarter worth $386,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

