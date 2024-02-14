Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $581,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 37,766.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $401,313,000 after buying an additional 6,342,149 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,152,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $388,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434,124 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $537,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,452,278.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $537,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,452,278.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,228 shares of company stock valued at $22,985,851 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.06. 3,852,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,387,280. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $90.04.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Susquehanna increased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

