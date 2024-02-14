Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Middlefield Banc has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Middlefield Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 47.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Middlefield Banc to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Middlefield Banc Stock Down 9.3 %

NASDAQ MBCN opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. Middlefield Banc has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $191.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.39.

Insider Activity at Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 17.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael C. Voinovich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.67 per share, with a total value of $26,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,107.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,639,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middlefield Banc

(Get Free Report)

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.