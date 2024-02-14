Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.9-$857.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $833.63 million. Mirion Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.370-0.420 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on Mirion Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

NYSE MIR opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.78. Mirion Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 143.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 162.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

