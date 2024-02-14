Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Acquires Shares of 11,163 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $515.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,672. The company has a 50 day moving average of $524.08 and a 200 day moving average of $518.02. The stock has a market cap of $476.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

