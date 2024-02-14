Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Buys 42,865 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,865 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.19% of Bloom Energy worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $102,826,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,320 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,252,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,830,000 after buying an additional 1,794,303 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $15,759,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 885.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after buying an additional 773,317 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BE stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 872,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,946. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.91.
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
