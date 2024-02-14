Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Buys 42,865 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,865 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.19% of Bloom Energy worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $102,826,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,320 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,252,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,830,000 after buying an additional 1,794,303 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $15,759,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 885.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after buying an additional 773,317 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BE stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 872,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,946. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.91.

BE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

