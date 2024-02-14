Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Buys Shares of 205,207 RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 205,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,769,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,393,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,807,375. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. RTX’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. UBS Group upped their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,224 shares of company stock valued at $205,448 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

