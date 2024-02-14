Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Has $10.41 Million Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $10,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 47,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,052.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,215.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,052.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $423,750. Corporate insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

DVAX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.30. 145,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a current ratio of 15.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.26. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $15.15.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

