Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Increases Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 0.05% of Enphase Energy worth $8,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after acquiring an additional 60,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,061,000 after buying an additional 102,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $325,230,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,316,000 after buying an additional 195,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 970,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,059,000 after buying an additional 71,680 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.06. 1,106,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,853,265. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $231.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. HSBC downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.66.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENPH

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.