Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Invests $141.41 Million in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,792,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,407,000. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 4.9% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 0.26% of Freeport-McMoRan as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,040,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,514,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.59.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

