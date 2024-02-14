Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Invests $3.46 Million in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.9% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.2% during the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.4% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,266,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,882,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.45. 602,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,290,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.64. The firm has a market cap of $314.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.48, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

