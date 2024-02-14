Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Makes New $10.87 Million Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 138,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 112.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,730,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,063,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Medtronic Price Performance
MDT stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.15. The stock had a trading volume of 891,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,137. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.32.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.90%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.
Insider Activity at Medtronic
In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
