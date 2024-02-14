Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Makes New $9.17 Million Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 139,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,167,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.07% of Seagate Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.05. 234,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.29. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $92.04.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.00%.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $112,503.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,378 shares in the company, valued at $54,025,763.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,025,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $38,280.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,874 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $6,547,701. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Seagate Technology

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.