Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $174.45. The company had a trading volume of 602,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,391. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.01 and a 200 day moving average of $151.64. The company has a market cap of $314.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.48, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.