Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Purchases 22,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $12,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,400,000 after buying an additional 363,134 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 8.1% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 83.8% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after acquiring an additional 39,452 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,904,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,338,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 17,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,605,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 17,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,605,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $8,794,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,444,033.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,489,286 shares of company stock valued at $206,493,589. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 4.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $6.58 on Wednesday, hitting $144.24. 6,986,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,630,939. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $157.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.38. The company has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABNB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABNB

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.