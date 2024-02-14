Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Purchases Shares of 107,111 Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 107,111 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Ormat Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12,165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 691,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,336,000 after buying an additional 685,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,528,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,930,000 after buying an additional 643,171 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,016,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,321,000 after buying an additional 524,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,566,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,253,000 after buying an additional 361,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Ormat Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

ORA traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $64.79. The company had a trading volume of 42,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,795. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.48. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $93.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.41.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Further Reading

