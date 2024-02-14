Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Sells 192,800 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lowered its position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,800 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $8,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Permian Resources by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,943,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Permian Resources by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,531,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at about $112,804,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at about $100,979,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Permian Resources by 5.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,121,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,889,000 after acquiring an additional 586,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

PR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

PR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,776,329. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $5,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,594,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,384,484.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,331,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $5,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,594,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,384,484.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,916,483 shares of company stock worth $102,558,856 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

