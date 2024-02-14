Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Takes $13.44 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 328,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,427,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,307,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $51.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

