Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Takes $17.36 Million Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 129,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,358,000. Lear comprises 0.6% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Lear as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,226,452,000 after buying an additional 227,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,645,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $675,747,000 after buying an additional 20,874 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Lear by 47.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after buying an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lear by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,234,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 44.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,049,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,142,000 after buying an additional 630,677 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LEA traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $134.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,594. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $117.79 and a 12-month high of $157.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.82.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.22.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

