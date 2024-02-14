Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Takes Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 362,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,150,000. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 0.7% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,947,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,636,000 after acquiring an additional 24,133 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,640,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,625,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 136,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,185 shares of company stock worth $2,493,967 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.49. The stock had a trading volume of 900,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921,827. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $45.92 and a 12 month high of $65.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

