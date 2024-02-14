Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Takes Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 277,251 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,000. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up 0.7% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.05% of Cognizant Technology Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,333 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,697. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.01.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 27.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

