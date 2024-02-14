Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Takes Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 160,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,321,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Live Nation Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $42,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.91.

In related news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LYV stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $88.15. The company had a trading volume of 329,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,015. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day moving average of $86.28. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $101.74.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

