Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Takes Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 245,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,813,000. Sarepta Therapeutics accounts for about 1.0% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DMC Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.75.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.80. 146,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,077. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $159.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.93.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

