Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.
Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TAP traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $60.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,092. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.32 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 142.61%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on Molson Coors Beverage
Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Molson Coors Beverage
Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Molson Coors Beverage
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Kraft Heinz stock builds value for shareholders: buy on the dip
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- When does Tesla stock become too cheap to ignore?
Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.