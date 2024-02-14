Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $60.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,092. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.32 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 142.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.27.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

See Also

