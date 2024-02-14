Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,261,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941,703 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage comprises 2.4% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 2.51% of Monster Beverage worth $1,390,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,324,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,934,000 after purchasing an additional 163,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,684,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,279,000 after purchasing an additional 682,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after purchasing an additional 504,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,780,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,503,000 after purchasing an additional 418,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after purchasing an additional 912,942 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.74. 952,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,361,931. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average of $55.26. The stock has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monster Beverage

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.