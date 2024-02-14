Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 61.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 148.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.83. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.32 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

