Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,009,000 after buying an additional 34,096 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 602,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,652,000 after acquiring an additional 78,128 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 669.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 50,349 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,917,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.36.

SPOT opened at $237.95 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $114.64 and a fifty-two week high of $248.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.55.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

