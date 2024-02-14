Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $589,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 24.4% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 36,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $2,985,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 697,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,065,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 128,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.29.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

View Our Latest Report on U.S. Bancorp

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,224 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.