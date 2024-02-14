Montag A & Associates Inc. Invests $868,000 in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 56,208 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 40,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 93.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 39,130 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $101.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $83.31 and a 1 year high of $103.38. The firm has a market cap of $831.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day moving average of $93.72.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

