Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 40 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $307.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $304.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $314.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.22.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

