Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 653 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,656 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $7,557,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $21,151,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $655,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in DexCom by 224.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 248,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,224,000 after acquiring an additional 172,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $491,800.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,452,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $491,800.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,452,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,098 shares of company stock worth $6,990,525. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $117.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.34, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.34 and its 200 day moving average is $108.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.64.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

