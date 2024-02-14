Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Lowered to $411.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $427.00 to $411.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.73.

Get Moody's alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Moody’s

Moody’s Trading Down 1.0 %

MCO traded down $3.79 on Wednesday, reaching $365.44. 530,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.02. Moody’s has a one year low of $278.23 and a one year high of $407.62.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.