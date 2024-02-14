MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 42.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of MSCI opened at $575.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $556.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.28. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.55 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 38.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.