M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,770,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,770,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $921,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,561,048. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $132.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.93. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $161.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on M&T Bank

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.