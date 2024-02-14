Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.88 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $165.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.50. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.84.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

