Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Littelfuse worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Littelfuse by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Littelfuse by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $227,332.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $227,332.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $470,673.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,155 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th.

Littelfuse Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $237.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.87. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. The business had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.15%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

