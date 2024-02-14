MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.84 million. On average, analysts expect MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:MYTE opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $226.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.06. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $5.20 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

