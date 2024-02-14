National Bank Financial Weighs in on Sherritt International Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sherritt International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sherritt International’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

S has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.55 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities lowered Sherritt International from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.55 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Sherritt International Stock Performance

TSE S opened at C$0.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$109.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.38. Sherritt International has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$0.62.

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$34.80 million during the quarter. Sherritt International had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 7.68%.

About Sherritt International

(Get Free Report)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.