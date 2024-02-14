Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:NAII opened at $6.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 million, a PE ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,062 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

