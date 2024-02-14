Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTZ opened at $6.25 on Monday. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64.

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Natuzzi worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

