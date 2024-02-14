Navcoin Price Tops $0.0538 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 14th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $27,892.31 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00112609 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00032350 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00019947 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007159 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000093 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 62.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

