Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $575,000 Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Novanta by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 14.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Novanta by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Novanta by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novanta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Novanta Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $155.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.50 and its 200-day moving average is $152.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90 and a beta of 1.33. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $111.20 and a one year high of $187.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $821,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,004.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $821,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,004.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $240,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,253,076.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,900 shares of company stock worth $2,394,272. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.