Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New $334,000 Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,211 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 13,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 20,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.16. The company has a market capitalization of $201.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

