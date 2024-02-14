Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of RTX by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in RTX by 0.9% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 13.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,224 shares of company stock valued at $205,448. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $90.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The company has a market capitalization of $120.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

