Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,487 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 226,287 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 31.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,621 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 40.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 359.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 61,911 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,543,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $17.10 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Shares of YPF opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

