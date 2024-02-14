Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 318 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 31.3% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 129,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 30,948 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Sanmina by 193.7% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sanmina by 271.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 64,405 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 31.7% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sanmina by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $58.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $69.69. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SANM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sanmina

Sanmina Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.