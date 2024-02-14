Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,698,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,043,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Powell Industries by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 79,981 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Powell Industries by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 74,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,928,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Powell Industries

In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $945,179.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,753,628 shares in the company, valued at $160,036,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $309,897.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,740,358 shares in the company, valued at $164,933,727.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $945,179.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,753,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,036,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,678 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Powell Industries stock opened at $147.74 on Wednesday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $38.87 and a one year high of $153.65. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.75.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.04 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

