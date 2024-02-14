Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WING. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,767,000 after buying an additional 828,904 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,571,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,216,000 after purchasing an additional 422,727 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 18,061.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 274,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,444,000 after purchasing an additional 273,265 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Wingstop by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 266,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after acquiring an additional 151,031 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WING. TheStreet raised shares of Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Wingstop from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.32.

WING opened at $299.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.61. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $299.99.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

