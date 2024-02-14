Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 357 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 182,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,233,000 after purchasing an additional 27,930 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,312,000 after purchasing an additional 110,811 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 35,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.75.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of EXR stock opened at $138.53 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $170.30. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.